Tea production loss estimated at 110 million kg due to lockdown: TAI

The Tea Association of India (TAI) on Tuesday said it has estimated a production loss of 110 million kg due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus outbreak. Though tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal have recently been allowed to resume operations with limited workforce and in strict adherence to health safety norms during the lockdown, planters had to undertake skiffing activities before restarting plucking of leaves, TAI president Raj Bansal said.

"Although gardens commenced operations in Assam with 50 per cent of workmen and 25 per cent in west Bengal, the gardens had to skiff in order to maintain proper plucking table. This has led to loss in manufactured tea," he said. A production "loss to the tune of 110 million kg" is projected by the association, Bansal said.

The deployment of workers below the normal strength since the resumption of operation is proving to be a grave challenge for the industry, leading to a loss in manufactured tea, he said. The lockdown, which was enforced at a time when the industry was gearing up to begin a new season, has led to liquidity crunch, he said.

The TAI has submitted presentations to the Centre and the respective state governments, seeking a financial package in terms of interest subvention, enhancement of working capital limit and relief in payment of electricity charges and provident fund, he said. Bansal, however, said the industry is looking at a "buoyancy in prices" and remains optimistic about exports of tea.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Centre and the states for the betterment of the industry, he said tea planters are looking at achieving the rhythm of normal working operations in the gardens.