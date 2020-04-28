Left Menu
Huawei onboards Indian firm's AI-driven keyboard into app store

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:47 IST
Chinese telecom major Huawei on Tuesday announced to have onboarded artificial intelligence-based Xploree keyboard, developed by Indian IT firm KeyPoint Technologies, into its mobile app store. Huawei has developed its own app store as it battles against a ban imposed by the US government from supplying software and hardware to the chinese telecom major.

Unlike Apple and Google, Huawei is paying an incentive of up to USD 20,000 to developers for integrating their app with its AppGallery. "As our official app distribution platform, the AppGallery has grown in these years to create an advanced, engaging and secured app ecosystem for consumers," Honor and Huawei India Consumer Business Group President Chares Peng said in a statement.

"That said, we are excited to embark upon our collaboration with Xploree to create an exceptional experience for our users and at the same time empower them with more than just a conventional keyboard technology." Last week, the company brought Indian music and video streaming app Hungama to its app gallery. "We are bullish of our commitment towards the country and with this step, we further aim to create an unmatched value for both, our partners as well as end users," Peng said.

Huawei has been reaching out to Indian app developers with a USD 1-billion global fund to develop its own mobile services suite. "Huawei's AppGallery is one of the top three marketplaces having presence in over 170 countries and opens up a big opportunity for us to showcase our flagship product, Xploree - a first of its kind proactive assistant on the keyboard," KeyPoint Technologies CEO Nutan Chokkareddy said.

