Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over thousand contractors back to work to make NZ homes warmer

“Alert Level 3 means 1,300 contractors will be back installing insulation and heaters under the Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme before cooler winter weather arrives.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-04-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 06:56 IST
Over thousand contractors back to work to make NZ homes warmer
“Meanwhile the doubling of the Winter Energy Payment aimed at keeping New Zealanders warm during the COVID-19 crisis, starts at the end of this week on 1 May 2020,” said Megan Woods. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Over a thousand insulation and heating installers are back on the job this week to make New Zealand homes warmer and drier, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods.

"Alert Level 3 means 1,300 contractors will be back installing insulation and heaters under the Government's Warmer Kiwi Homes programme before cooler winter weather arrives."

Under the programme, grants are available for lower-income homeowners covering two-thirds of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation and/or an efficient heater such as heat pumps, wood burners or pellet burners.

"Insulation and heating help prevent respiratory illness and the Warmer Kiwi Homes help protect the most vulnerable in our communities. More than 20,000 efficient heaters and insulation have been installed in New Zealand homes since the programme launched in July 2018.

"Keeping New Zealanders as healthy as possible is a key priority for this Government as we fight COVID-19, and getting this important work underway again will make a difference in people's lives."

Contractors will adhere to stringent safety measures and won't go into homes where anyone has COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus. In most cases, they work under the house or in the ceiling when installing insulation.

"Where installers do need to go into a house, such as when they are installing a heat pump, they will practise social distancing and make sure surfaces are cleaned.

"A safe return to work for the industry will help the viability of this important sector.

"Meanwhile the doubling of the Winter Energy Payment aimed at keeping New Zealanders warm during the COVID-19 crisis, starts at the end of this week on 1 May 2020," said Megan Woods.

The Winter Energy Payment provides assistance to beneficiaries and older New Zealanders to help with power costs in the winter months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

100 Thieves, Cloud9 prevail in Road to Rio - NA

100 Thieves swept Triumph 2-0, and Cloud9 edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Tuesday at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Rounding out the Group A slate on Tuesday, Gen.G Esports received a forfeit victory after the Orgless team disban...

Winston Peters lauds diplomats' work in helping NZ manage COVID-19 crisis

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has lauded the work of New Zealands diplomats and consular officials in helping New Zealand manage the global COVID-19 crisis.From the beginning of the outbreak, New Zealand has engaged in very active diploma...

NITI Bhavan to resume normal operations after 48 hours

As per the Health Ministrys protocol, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday. All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the...

Michigan Congressman Amash weighs third-party presidential bid

Representative Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, announced Tuesday night that he would explore running for president as a Libertarian, the strongest sign yet that he will run as a third-party candidate.Amashs lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020