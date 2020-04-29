Kinetic Green launches e-fogger, e-sprayer range, UV sanitiser

Pune-based electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Wednesday launched e-fogger and e-sprayer range, which can be mounted on company's vehicles, and a portable UV sanitiser for outdoor and indoor sanitisation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The e-fogger and sprayer come mounted atop the company's battery-operated electric three-wheeler Safar and has applications in disinfecting outdoor areas like public places, slums, large industrial campuses, hospitals, factories and residential townships, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd (KGEPS Ltd) said in a release. The third offering, a portable UV sanitiser, is suitable for disinfecting indoor areas like hospital rooms, ambulances, buses, offices, among others. "Kinetic Green is happy to introduce these products which will help to create a germ-free environment and contribute to arresting the spread of the coronavirus. We would like to immediately offer this solution to the government and municipal corporations, especially to disinfect congested areas such as the slums where the disease is spreading rapidly," KGEPS Ltd founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia said.

e-fogger is a device used for fogging to disinfect an area. The company said it has fully developed the supply chain and completed development as well as testing of its solutions with few of the e-fogger vehicles already running in places such as Panvel (Maharashtra) and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Kinetic Green is in discussions with many urban local bodies in the country, including various departments of the Maharashtra government, and expects to deliver many more in coming weeks, especially to assist the authorities in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in congested areas like slums in Mumbai and Peths in Pune, the release said. According to the company, these spraying and fogging vehicles are extremely economical with an operating cost of only 50 paisa/km and have an ideal speed required for fogging with a very low maintenance cost.

The vehicles are well-equipped to have both water-based and diesel-based fogging options, it said. The UV sanitiser, launched in two portable models suitable for different areas of 100 sq ft and 500 sq ft, uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection method where short-wavelength ultraviolet (ultraviolet C or UVC) light is activated to kill or inactivate microorganisms in the vicinity.

It has been used primarily in medical sanitation and sterile work facilities, the company said. The proprietary technology is developed by Kinetic Group company, Kinetic Communications, and will be marketed and serviced by Kinetic Green dealers all across the country, it added.