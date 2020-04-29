Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Ra assigns AAA rating to India Grid Trust's MLDs with stable outlook

IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), said on Wednesday that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned AAA rating to its market-linked debentures (MLDs) with a stable outlook.

ANI | Mumbai, (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:59 IST
Ind-Ra assigns AAA rating to India Grid Trust's MLDs with stable outlook
The InvIT owns nine operating projects consisting of 20 transmission lines with 5,800 ckm length. Image Credit: ANI

IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), said on Wednesday that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned AAA rating to its market-linked debentures (MLDs) with a stable outlook. "The affirmation reflects the stable operations of IndiGrid's asset portfolio till March and adequate liquidity to tide over the disruptions caused by the nationwide lockdown imposed to tackle the COVID-19 spread," said Ind-Ra.

IndiGrid is continuing the operations of its assets as transmission assets are declared as essential services. "The ratings reflect IndiGrid's strong ability to meet external senior financial obligations, including those of the entities under it and the combined credit quality of the underlying assets, though the ratings do not reflect the ratings of its units," said Ind-Ra.

The acquisition of East North Interconnection Company Ltd (ENICL), an interstate asset, from Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd (SPGVL) and Sterlite Power Transmission was finalised last month. The entire acquisition with a consideration of Rs 1,020 crore will be debt funded of which Rs 900 crore has already been raised at ENICL.

ENICL experienced damages at river Ganges crossing twice from August 2016 but has faced no disruption to regular tariff because of the events being recognised as force majeure. After the latest force majeure in August 2018, the line route was changed to ensure a larger distance of new towers from the river bed. In addition, the tower foundation in the river was strengthened and the restoration was completed in December 2019.

According to IndiGrid, extensive mitigation measures to improve the resilience of the asset to flooding will be undertaken at the cost of SPGVL and should be completed within 18 months of signing a share purchase agreement. Also, any revenue loss during this time period for the improvement measures has to be borne by SPGVL. Suitable features are included in the share purchase agreement, to secure the performance of SPGVL under the contract.

The requirement of any capex due to future damages will not be a threat to debt servicing, given the high debt service coverage expected for IndiGrid. IndiGrid's total debt as on March 31 was Rs 6,323 crore.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Army troops, paramilitary forces cautioned against fake 'Aarogya Setu' app

Security agencies have warned Army troops and paramilitary forces against a malicious Pakistan-propped mobile app that masquerades as the anti-COVID-19 Aarogya Setu app to steal sensitive data, officials said on Wednesday. An advisory issue...

Freedom fighter, Gandhian Hema Bharali dies

Freedom fighter and Gandhian Hema Bharali, known for her efforts to uplift the condition of women and empower the marginalised sections of society, died at her residence here on Wednesday morning due to old age related health issues, her cl...

Govt must protect salaries, wages of workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the government to announce a scheme to protect salaries and wages of 12 crore workers as their employers are facing a financial crunch in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The f...

T S Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations in Ministry of External Affairs, appointed India's next Permanent Representative to UN: Govt.

T S Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations in Ministry of External Affairs, appointed Indias next Permanent Representative to UN Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020