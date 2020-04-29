Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus hammered U.S. economy in first quarter

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:09 IST
WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus hammered U.S. economy in first quarter

The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country, ending the longest expansion in the nation's history. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at a 4.8% annualized rate in the January-to-March period after expanding at a 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019. Economists in a Reuters poll had been looking for a GDP contraction of 4%, though estimates ranged to as low as negative 15%.

The decline reflected a plunge in economic activity in the last two weeks of March, which saw millions of Americans seeking unemployment benefits. The snapshot will reinforce analysts' predictions that the economy was already in a deep recession. Most of the key components of U.S. economic output - including consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity - fell sharply.

"The economy is in free fall, we could be approaching something much worse than a deep recession," said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "It's premature to talk about a recovery at this moment, we are going to be seeing a lot of bankruptcies for small and medium sized businesses." The first-quarter decline was the steepest pace of contraction in GDP since the first quarter of 2009.

Many factories and nonessential businesses like restaurants and other social venues were shuttered or operated below capacity amid nationwide lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the virus. "For employees who have moved to work-from-home status, it is highly unlikely that labor input remains at 100 percent," said Kwok Ping Tsang, an associate professor of economics in the Virginia Tech College of Science. "Employees also must juggle child care, home schooling, and more stressors. Both limitations suggest that our estimates are likely to be biased downward."

The dismal report, together with record unemployment, could pile pressure on states and local governments to reopen their economies. It could also spell more trouble for President Donald Trump following criticism of the White House's initial slow response to the pandemic, as he seeks re-election in November. Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 infections have topped one million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The U.S. Congress has approved a fiscal package of around $3 trillion and the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to near zero and greatly expanded its role as banker of last resort, but economists say these measures are inadequate. Fed policymakers are currently meeting and will release a statement, including their own assessment of the economy, at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Army troops, paramilitary forces cautioned against fake 'Aarogya Setu' app

Security agencies have warned Army troops and paramilitary forces against a malicious Pakistan-propped mobile app that masquerades as the anti-COVID-19 Aarogya Setu app to steal sensitive data, officials said on Wednesday. An advisory issue...

Freedom fighter, Gandhian Hema Bharali dies

Freedom fighter and Gandhian Hema Bharali, known for her efforts to uplift the condition of women and empower the marginalised sections of society, died at her residence here on Wednesday morning due to old age related health issues, her cl...

Govt must protect salaries, wages of workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the government to announce a scheme to protect salaries and wages of 12 crore workers as their employers are facing a financial crunch in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The f...

T S Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations in Ministry of External Affairs, appointed India's next Permanent Representative to UN: Govt.

T S Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations in Ministry of External Affairs, appointed Indias next Permanent Representative to UN Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020