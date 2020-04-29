Left Menu
Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST
HUL to donate 1.5 lakh packs of zinc supplemented Horlicks to hospitals battling COVID-19* FMCG major HUL on Wednesday committed to donating 1.5 lakh packs of its zinc supplemented health drink Horlicks to help provide immunity to healthcare workers in their fight against the coronavirus.  The first packs have already reached 39 COVID-19 hospitals across India and will soon reach all major such hospitals in 12 key cities, it said in a statement

According the company, there is laboratory evidence that zinc, in combination with ionophores, has helped in viral load reduction of previous coronaviruses like SARS.  HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said: "In addition to good hygiene practices, we need to have a healthy diet that builds the body's natural defence mechanism. Today, I am truly delighted that we are able to provide Horlicks to several hospitals for the healthcare workers and providers, to support them in their fight against this disease." This forms part of the Rs 100 crore commitment which the FMCG major announced last month to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

