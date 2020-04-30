Cut through the gloom of Covid-19 with #sparkthejoy

Left Menu
30-04-2020
Firework to tackle issues of mental health with global outreach program that includes US, India, Latin America, Europe, Japan and South East Asia Mumbai, 30th April 2020: Silicon Valley based short video platform, Firework, today announced the launch of #sparkthejoy, a social impact campaign that has been designed to address issues of mental health related to Covid-19. The campaign is a strategic outreach program designed to encourage acts of kindness, spread the message of love and doing good that will spark positivity among people. Covid 19 has caused unprecedented casualties across the world triggering immense fear and stress, particularly among families of members who are at the frontline, fighting the war. The disruption that the pandemic has caused is likely to have an adverse effect in mental health among various sections of the society, including children. While Firework enjoys deep user engagement with exciting 30 second videos, data suggests that the engagement have more than doubled during the lockdown period. This campaign is deftly designed to use this engagement and derive better mental health and positivity for users. The platform has a well curated Covid-19 lineup that users can watch. #sparkthejoy is a Firework global campaign that will be used across India, Latin America, North America and Japan that will unite the Firework user’s community across the web and apps that carry the Firework content. Globally and in India, Firework works with various publishers, brands, creators who will partner in this campaign to help create awareness around the nuances related to mental health with Covid-19 pandemic. The content created for Covid19 awareness and through #sparkthejoy is available to anyone who wishes to use it on their web properties at no cost. #sparkthejoy initiative has helped Rambo Circus to raise money by using the 30 second video content created by the artists in Rambo Circus to generate awareness about the plight of the performers. CEO, Firework India, Sunil Nair, said “While extended lockdowns are essential to flatten the Covid-19 curve, most of us are not used to such social distancing and therefore don’t understand how to react. All of this is alien to our lifestyle and that creates stress and anxiety. The global firework team have, therefore built this campaign to spread the message of #sparkthejoy that is very essential to community living-help one another and to show that one act of kindness. Firework is blessed with an army of creators, publishers and partners who will participate in this campaign globally with the hope to make a small difference and bring that much needed feeling of joy in the time of this pandemic. We hope to extend the activation long after we overcome the current crisis. We believe that paying forward kindness is always needed by everyone in this world” #sparkthejoy campaign will see unique gamified programs and challenges that will encourage people to do an act of good with the likes of kindness bingo. It will also have fitness challenges and milestones that can be taken up through the period. The campaign will also see a panel of doctors who will create 30 second videos on remedies that can be taken up. In addition to this celebrated news personality Faye Dsouza will create ‘Good News with Faye’ meant to break the relentless chain of Covid-19 news on media. In addition to this the campaign will feature various celebrities, social commentators, corporate heads who will share their thoughts and encouragement to Firework users across the world. With Fireworks open web capability, one need not visit the Firework platform to watch these videos. In the interest of people across the world, they will be available in all partner websites and platforms. ABOUT FIREWORK INDIA Firework is a short format 30 second decentralised video platform that launched in India in 2019. The platform has created an ecosystem of brands, publishers and content partners that is driving infinite storytelling capabilities in 30 second videos. Firework creates deep engagement with its users through its cutting edge, innovative editing and camera tools like Reveal and Gemi. The platform is powered by 3 step moderation system that includes AI, ML and human intervention that filters out any content that may not be suitable for audience. This moderation also makes Firework, a completely brand-safe platform. Firework is available on the IOS Store, Google App Store and various other partner platforms .The platform was founded and currently headquartered in Redwood City,California and now also available in Latin America, Europe, Japan and South East Asia Firework is a venture backed by Lightspeed, IDG Capital and GSR Ventures. ABOUT LOOP NOW TECHNOLOGIES Venture-backed start-up Loop Now Technologies is a Silicon Valley based start-up, with offices in London, Tokyo, Moscow, Dubai and Warsaw. Founded by early founding members of Everstring, LinkedIn and Snapchat, Loop Now's team members consist primarily of top-tier tech, investment banking, and entertainment executives. For more information, visit: www.FireworkTV.com and follow @Fireworkhq on Twitter

