Optimove and Netcore Partner to Deliver Highly Personalized Email and SMS Customer Messaging

MUMBAI and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, provider of the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Netcore Solutions, a customer communication & engagement company trusted by two-thirds of Asia's Unicorns for email and SMS messaging infrastructure & services. The partnership will enable business-to-consumer companies to automate the large-scale delivery of highly relevant, personalized customer communications. Netcore is Asia's largest ESP known for its deliverability & Inbox Placement Rate delivering billions of emails per month for thousands of world-class brands, such as Flipkart (A Walmart Company), Nexxt, OYO, Jockey, Tokopedia, Canon, KFC, Axis Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Make My Trip & many more. Partnering with Netcore enables existing Optimove customers to benefit from Netcore's fast message delivery platform and its AI-enabled high delivery rates to deliver highly personalized email & SMS customer messaging.customers to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

The most common customer use cases of the Optimove-Netcore integration are: • Email personalization - Leveraging Optimove's "single source of truth" customer model to manage highly granular segments and personalization tags within emails and mobile messages delivered by Netcore. • Multichannel campaign orchestration - Keeping all marketing channels fully aligned and synchronized, including Netcore's email and SMS channels.

• Smart campaign optimization - Ensuring that each individual the customer only receives the most relevant communications by using Optimove's prioritization and exclusion mechanisms, AI-generated insights and self-optimizing A/B/n campaigns. "We are very impressed with how Optimove integrates data science, AI and marketing know-how to enable companies to send relevant, emotionally intelligent communications to thousands or millions of individual customers," said Chaitanya Chinta, Co-Founder and Global Head of Email Business at Netcore. "This partnership further advances our mission of providing the ultimate email deliverability experience for our customers" he added.

"This partnership with Netcore expands Optimove's offering in APAC markets," said Yael Lapid, VP Customer Delivery at Optimove. "We look forward to working closely with Netcore's excellent team on helping many joint clients in APAC improve the business value and impact of their relationship marketing operations via the combined Optimove-Netcore solution" he added. About Optimove Optimove is the Science-first Relationship Marketing Hub, used by over 500 customer-centric brands to drive measurable growth by scaling customer engagement. Optimove combines the art of marketing with the science of data to autonomously generate actionable insights, empowering marketers to deliver highly-effective personalized customer marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The company's unique technology suite helps marketers maximize customer spend, engagement, retention, and lifetime value. Optimove is used by leading brands of all sizes, including Dollar Shave Club, Family Dollar, Deezer, Talk Space, eBags, and many others. The company has over 250 employees in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.optimove.com.

About Netcore Netcore is a customer communication & engagement company. that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. Netcore was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's product suite also includes an AI-Powered Email API & Email campaign management platform which is trusted by 20+ Global Unicorns & 5000+ leading brands across the globe for repeatable growth & increase in Email marketing ROI. Learn more at netcore.co