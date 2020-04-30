Left Menu
Bank Hapoalim agrees to pay over $30 mln for its role in FIFA scandal -DOJ

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:27 IST
Bank Hapoalim B.M. agreed to pay more than $30 million for its role in the FIFA money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The Israeli bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary admitted they, through employees, conspired to launder over $20 million in bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, the DOJ said in its statement.

