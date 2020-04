BRIEF-Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Austria, Australia Apple Stores To Reopen In 1 To 2 Weeks - Bloomberg News Interview

* APPLE CEO TIM COOK SAYS AUSTRIA, AUSTRALIA APPLE STORES TO REOPEN IN 1 TO 2 WEEKS - BLOOMBERG NEWS INTERVIEW

* APPLE CEO COOK SAYS HE BELIEVES THAT "JUST A FEW, NOT A LARGE NUMBER" OF STORES IN THE U.S. WILL RE-OPEN IN THE FIRST HALF OF MAY - BLOOMBERG NEWS * APPLE CEO TIM COOK SAYS ITS MAIN CAMPUS IN CUPERTINO WOULDN'T OPEN UNTIL AT LEAST EARLY JUNE - BLOOMBERG NEWS INTERVIEW