Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bourses closed on account of Maharashtra Day

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India were closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:13 IST
Bourses closed on account of Maharashtra Day
May 1 is also celebrated as International Workers' Day. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India were closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day. May 1 is also celebrated as International Workers' Day in celebration of labourers and the working classes.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, were also closed. There was no trading activity in the foreign exchange and commodity futures markets as well. A day earlier, the stock market ended on a higher note for the fourth consecutive day with the BSE S&P Sensex closing 997 points or 3.05 per cent higher at 33,718 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 307 points or 3.21 per cent at 9,860.

Equity indices have been climbing up in line with global cues as positive results for experimental remdesivir drug towards COVID-19 treatment have lately lifted investor sentiment. Besides, several countries have begun talks about lifting the lockdown enacted to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Thursday, US stocks lost ground as grim economic data and mixed earnings prompted investors to take profits. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 288 points or 1.17 per cent to 24,346, the S&P 500 lost by 27 points or 0.92 per cent to 2,912 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25 points or 0.28 per cent to 8,890. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Older people with persistent insomnia symptoms more likely to remain depressed, study finds

Lack of sleep has long been considered a potential risk factor for mood disorders. According to a new study, older people with depression, who also experience persistent and worsening sleep disturbances, are at much higher risk of remaining...

Forbidden City, parks in Chinese capital reopen to public

Beijings parks and museums including the ancient Forbidden City reopened to the public Friday after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic. The Forbidden City, past home to Chinas emperors, is allowing just 5,000 visitors daily...

Scientists outline ways to change behaviour during COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have outlined ways by which people can change their behaviour to adapt to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, suggestions that can be useful in combatting racially driven bias, fake news, and help better manage stress. The review ...

Labour Day: Akhilesh Yadav hopes workers reach home safely amid COVID-19 curbs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said Labour Day this year is not an occasion to greet workers as they are without food and work amid the lockdown and hoped they reach home safelyVarious state governments are coordinating to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020