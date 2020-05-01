Spl Kerala-Odisha train to be run for migrant workers

The first special train from Keralacarrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha willleave from the Aluva railway station near here on Fridayevening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar said

The migrant workers from Odisha accommodated in camps inErnakulam District since the COVID-19 lockdown will be broughtto the station in state-run corporation buses as per theprotocol announced by the government, he said

Official sources said the train was scheduled for 6 pmdeparture.