Spl Kerala-Odisha train to be run for migrant workers

Spl Kerala-Odisha train to be run for migrant workersPTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:58 IST
The first special train from Keralacarrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha willleave from the Aluva railway station near here on Fridayevening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar said
The migrant workers from Odisha accommodated in camps inErnakulam District since the COVID-19 lockdown will be broughtto the station in state-run corporation buses as per theprotocol announced by the government, he said
Official sources said the train was scheduled for 6 pmdeparture.
