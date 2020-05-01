SAIL's mineral production up 4 pc to 32.40 MT in FY20

State-owned SAIL on Friday said its total mineral production rose by 4 per cent to 32.406 million tonnes (MT) during the financial year ended March 2020. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel maker which has several iron ore, fluxes, coking coal and non-coking coal mines for captive use across states like Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. In 2019-20, the total mineral production of these mines was 32.406 MT, up 4 per cent from 31.165 MT in 2018-19, SAIL said in a statement. While the iron ore production was at 29.280 MT, up 3.29 per cent as compared to 28.347 MT in the preceding fiscal, the company produced 2.417 MT of fluxes (dolomite and limestone) as against 1.843 MT in 2018-19, registering a rise of 31.14 per cent. However, production of coking coal fell by a sharp 32.28 per cent to 0.300 MT from 0.443 MT in the last financial year. The company's output of non-coking coal also fell by 23.12 per cent to 0.409 MT, as compared to 0.532 MT in 2018-19.