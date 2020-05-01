Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will bring back one lakh labourers by trains: MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:10 IST
Will bring back one lakh labourers by trains: MP CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that one lakh labourers from the state stuck in various parts of the country will be brought back by special trains. Railways are running a special train from Nashik in Maharashtra carrying 350 labourers to Bhopal on Friday night.

It was scheduled to leave at 9 PM, according to Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal, Uday Borwankar. "Besides 350 labourers, nobody else will be allowed to enter this non-stop train. It will halt only at Bhopal after leaving Nashik," he said.

After they reach Bhopal, the district administration will send them to their respective destinations in buses. Chouhan, meanwhile, said the state government has so far brought back 40,000 workers from other states by buses.

"Now the state government will bring back about one lakh workers to Madhya Pradesh from different parts of the country by trains. A discussion has already been held in this regard with the railway minister," he said in a statement. Chouhan directed Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari to provide necessary information to the Ministry of Railways about the number of labourers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in various places.

He also directed that the labourers should travel in comfort and arrangement for food and other things should be made. Keshari said over one lakh labourers from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in other states: 50,000 in Maharashtra, 30,000 in Gujarat, 8,000 in Tamil Nadu, 5,000 in Karnataka, 10,000 in Andhra Pradesh and 3,000 in Goa.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

115 new coronavirus cases in Pune, seven deaths

115 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune district since Thursday night, taking the total number of cases to 1,815, a health official said on Friday. With seven deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Friday, the death toll has now...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...

Zlatko Dalic says 'too many foreigners' in Indian leagues hampering development of local players

Croatian football team coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday said that Indian leagues have too many foreigners, which is hampering the development of local players. Dalic, who guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, was addressing an online audi...

Delhi HC directs Tihar to file status report on Covid-19 patients inside jail

Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities if there are any Covid-19 infected patients, if any within the jail premises. While hearing an interim bail plea of a 62-year-old woman convict related to dowry d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020