Meghalaya to allow mining operations from next week

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:49 IST
Meghalaya government on Friday decided to allow mining activities to resume from next week, though the ongoing nationwide lockdown has been extended by two weeks from May 4. Cement industries are also directed to submit their working plan like materials required to be transported from outside the state, the number of trucks needed in a week or day, Deputy Chief Minister Pretone Tynsong said.

"After thorough deliberations, it was decided that mining activities duly licensed by the government will resume their activities with effect from May 4," Tynsong told reporters here. He said major mining companies like LafargeHolcim, which operates a limestone mine in East Khasi Hills district, have been granted permission to resume their operational activities.

The government has also decided to allow the EPIP Byrnihat, Umiam Industrial Estate, Industrial units in West Khasi Hills, Jaintia and Garo Hills to resume their activities from May 4, Tynsong said. The deputy chief minister said public transport will be allowed to resume by Monday in the entire state barring Shillong, an orange zone, where restrictions are still in force, he said.

"The government has instructed all deputy commissioners and district transport officers to work out modalities to put in place arrangments for public transportation," Tynsong said, adding that only 25 per cent of public transportation will be allowed. Meghalaya currently has one active Covid-19 case. It has reported 12 cases so far, of which one died and 10 recovered.

