TVS Motor sells zero units in domestic market in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TVS Motor Company on Saturday said it did not sell any unit in the domestic market last month as all its plants remained closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Since March 23, the company's plants have been closed in compliance with the government guidelines, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. During April, the company had zero sales in the domestic market, it added. However, following the resumption of operations at Chennai Port, 8,134 units of two-wheelers, and 1,506 three-wheelers were shipped utilizing the stocks from March 2020 while ensuring utmost safety, the company said. The two-wheeler major said it is gearing up to restart operations as per state guidelines and is undertaking strong measures to safeguard the health of its employees. "We are optimistic about the potential demand for personal mobility once things normalize," it added.

