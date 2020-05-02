Left Menu
Adani Ports promoters release 5.66 cr pledged shares

Updated: 02-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:38 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Saturday said its promoters Gautam S Adani and Rajesh Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust have released pledge on 5.66 crore equity shares held in the company, comprising its 2.78 per cent holding. The promoter family trust holds 39.34 per cent in APSEZ.

Adani Group in a BSE filing disclosed the "release of pledge on 5,66,19,000 equity shares of APSEZ". Of this pledge on 1.53 crore shares comprising 0.75 per cent holding were released on April 27, it said in the filing. Pledge on the remaining 4.12 crore shares comprising 2.03 per cent holding was released on April 30, it added.

