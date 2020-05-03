Officials estimate 40 lakh metric tonne of rabi crops production in 2 Rajasthan districts

The agriculture department of Rajasthan has estimated over 40 lakh metric tonne production of wheat, mustard, barley, gram and taramira in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts. The production in rabi season last year was 36.18 lakh MT in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh together and this time, the department has estimated production of 39.96 MT.

"The advance estimates are based on the sowing area but the actual production would be more than that," the deputy director of agriculture department in Hanumangarh, Danaram Godara, said. He said that several factors such as adequate availability of irrigation water were the reason behind the expectations of a good production, which, he said, could be record-breaking.

A farmer from Ghadsana, Jaskaran Singh, said that the rains were good and canal water was also adequate. "The crops grew well, whether it is mustard or wheat,” he said. According to a senior official of the department, the forecasts are based on the area sown four to five months ago and actual production will be much more the expectations.

Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts are called "rice bowl" of Rajasthan. Areas in these districts are irrigated by the Bhakra, Ganga and Indira canals as well as the water of the Ghaggar river..