Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee plunges 71 paise to 75.80 against US dollar in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:40 IST
Rupee plunges 71 paise to 75.80 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 71 paise to 75.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday tracking selloff in domestic equities and strengthening American currency overseas. The rupee opened weak at 75.70 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.80, down 71 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.09 against the US dollar on Thursday. Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Traders said the weakness in the local unit was largely due to heavy correction in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit. In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,373 and the number of cases climbed to 42,533 as on Monday, according to the health ministry.

In India, the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended beyond May 4, for another two weeks. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 35 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.47 lakh.

Domestic bourses were trading with significant losses with benchmark indices Sensex plunging 1,662.61 points to 32,055.01 and Nifty down 475.95 points at 9,383.95. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased equity shares worth Rs 1,968.80 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.95 per cent to USD 26.19 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.31 per cent to 99.38.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, Asian stocks slip as U.S. pins blame for virus on China

The dollar inched higher, stock markets struggled for traction and oil dropped on Monday as a U.S.-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restri...

Players fixed before me, even after me, should've got a second chance: Asif

Tainted former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif says he wasnt the first nor would be the last to have indulged in spot-fixing and should have been treated better by his countrys Cricket Board, which gave everyone a second chance except for him....

India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring "material change" in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them: MEA.

India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring material change in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them MEA....

KareXpert Telemedicine Empowered Sancheti Hospital Amid Lock-down

GURUGRAM, India, May 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital healthcare platform provider enabled Telemedicine services for Sancheti Hospital in just 24hrs. Hospitals can start their free Telemedicine ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020