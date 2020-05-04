Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:49 IST
Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Norway's Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering (IPO) remotely, as it looks to build on demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus crisis. Pexip, which rivals video conferencing software such as Zoom and BlueJeans and says it is used by the U.S. military and the German government, may blaze a trail for others, bankers said.

A combination of turbulent markets due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical hurdles of conducting a deal remotely during lockdowns in most of the world has deterred companies from launching IPOs. But in a rare example of a firm going ahead with a listing during the crisis, Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 ($6.06) each. Existing shareholders plan to sell another 17 million shares at the same price, taking the total to be raised in the IPO to NOK 2.142 billion ($206 million).

IPOs usually involve analysts, bankers and company executives jet-setting around the world for presentations at high-end hotels and face-to-face meetings with investors. "We initially had some pushback about completing the deal on video, but this lockdown period is a big change for society as a whole and we believe for the finance industry and for IPOs it is a super efficient way of doing interactive meetings," Pexip Chief Executive Odd Sverre Ostlie told Reuters on Friday.

Ostlie admitted, however, that the market volatility had scared him a bit, but "massive interest" since Pexip first announced its intention to list last week helped soothe nerves. The company has also reduced risk by enlisting so-called cornerstone investors who committed to the deal before launch.

Funds advised by Capital Research and Management Company, Wasatch Global Investors, DNB Asset Management and TIN Fonder have committed to subscribe to NOK 1 billion of shares. "We did the very first early look meetings back in January and February live, then we switched to all video meetings," said Peter Straume, managing partner and chief executive of ABG Sundal Collier Norway, one of the joint global coordinators along with Carnegie and Pareto Securities.

"The company has for example never met the two U.S. based cornerstone investors face-to-face, all interaction with them have been done by video," he added. Roadshows for the deal will run from May 5 to May 12, though timing may be extended up until May 19 if necessary, the company said in a statement to the Norwegian bourse. ($1 = 10.3990 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal

Israels Supreme Court was hearing arguments Monday against the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition deal with formal rival Benny Gantz, a day after it deliberated on whether the longtime leader could head a government wh...

Bharat.live: This Uttarakhand Startup Has Made a Zoom Alternative, in Just 20 Days

Platform-free, reliable, and browser-based app for virtual meetings. It is easy to use without external hardware dependency, low on the usage of power Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Business Wire India An indigenous, platform-free video ...

Swimming-FINA postpones 2021 Fukuoka world championships to May 2022

Swimmings world governing body FINA rescheduled the 2021 Fukuoka aquatics world championships to May 2022 on Monday to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.The new dates for the swimming event in the Japanese city are May 13-29, ...

Total of 36,500 quintals of Kapas equivalent to 6900 bales procured in Maha

There have been media reports regarding problems being faced by farmers in selling Kapas in APMCs in Maharashtra.The Ministry of Textiles reassures the farmers that the Cotton Corporation of India CCI along with its agent the Maharashtra St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020