Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir pitches for govt support to tide over COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:23 IST
GoAir pitches for govt support to tide over COVID-19 crisis

Budget carrier GoAir is seeking financial support from the government amid the coronavirus pandemic and has paid salaries to some of its employees on deferred basis, according to a communication. In the communication to the company's employees on Sunday, Wadia Group Chairman Nusli Wadia and GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia also said the carrier remains focussed to restart operations and resume flights as soon as the lockdown is lifted with a full recovery of its network anticipated within a few months. "The world over, airlines are getting substantial financial support from governments to tide over this unprecedented crisis (coronavirus pandemic), primarily to enable them to meet employee requirements, and also to sustain and restart operations and maintain the viability and structure of their balance sheets," GoAir said in the communication.

These airlines have also been given substantial support from banking systems with the help provided by federal banks, it added. "We continue to vigorously pursue similar options with our government so that we can, most importantly, improve the position of our employees and also the sustainability of our airline," it said.

GoAir said the airline has been requesting the Indian banking system for financial support but they have not yet reached a conclusion on how they should financially support the airlines despite various advisories from the RBI, it said. The airline had very little revenue in the first 17 to 24 days of March and zero revenue thereafter, GoAir said adding that it also has to meet all its expenses and liabilities toward its stakeholders such as lessors, suppliers of fuel and engineering, airports and other major expenses.

The nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic was imposed with effect from March 25 and commercial flight operations have remained suspended since then. "Despite the lack of government support, GoAir released full salaries to about 2,500 less fortunate employees, equivalent to 40 per cent our workforce, with the remaining employees getting paid on a graded and deferred basis," the company said.

With no inflow of cash, which the company anticipates will continue through the end of May, and with no support forthcoming from either the government or the banking system, "we were left with no alternative but to make the unfortunate and sad decision to pay the March earned salaries over March and April," the airline added. GoAir said it has closed the sale of all tickets on flights operating through May 31 upon instructions from the government, adding," we do not expect to resume commercial flying prior to June 1, but we are in continuous touch with the Civil Aviation Ministry and are monitoring the situation closely." The airline also said it has been in continuous touch over the past several weeks with the aviation ministry and the government for financial assistance and structural changes, both fiscal and non-fiscal, but so far no concrete measures have been forthcoming.

"However, our discussion with lessors, partners and suppliers is progressing with most industry related players being understanding and willing to work with us to try to find suitable solutions," it added. "With the exception of 2,500 employees, who are the least fortunate amongst us in the GoAir family, we were also forced to place a substantial portion of our employees on temporary leave without pay. The limitations on our resources are not of our own making and the sacrifices we are imposing on you are sadly beyond our control," the airline said.

GoAir CEO has taken a 50 per cent pay cut and voluntarily deferred most of his balance compensation, and the senior management too have taken substantial pay cuts and have also deferred a portion of their compensation. It also said in preparation to resume operations the airline has reviewed and is executing all the requirements related to health and safety in the context of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Stage set for online Nations Cup chess tourney; Anand to lead fifth seeded India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead Indias charge at the online Nations Cup beginning on Tuesday, where some of the worlds best players will face off amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has thrown the sporting calendars out of...

Gunmen kill 9 police in recaptured, but unruly south Syria

Unknown gunmen killed nine Syrian policemen on Monday in a southern village close to the border with Jordan, state media and an opposition war monitor said. The attack occurred in the province of Daraa where Syrias anti-government uprising ...

Soccer-La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Soccer clubs in Spains top two divisions will return to individual training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organisers will aim to re-start the season in June, La Liga said on Mo...

Chaos as liquor shops open after 40 days -- and some close again

Liquor shops in large parts of India reopened after almost 40 days on Monday and were shut again in several places as thousands of anxious tipplers broke social distancing protocol and some even coconuts in their eagerness to end the prol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020