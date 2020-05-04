Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi levies Rs 79 lakh fine on 25 entities for fraudulent trading in Richa Industries' scrip

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:31 IST
Sebi levies Rs 79 lakh fine on 25 entities for fraudulent trading in Richa Industries' scrip

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a total fine of Rs 79 lakh on 25 entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the scrip of Richa Industries Ltd and violating market norms. Sebi had conducted an investigation into the scrip of Richa Industries to look into the irregularities of trading activities of certain entities while dealing in the scrip of the firm. It was observed that the scrip of Richa Industries had opened at Rs 61.1 on December 1, 2008, touched a high of Rs 161.8 on November 16, 2009, low of Rs 29 on March 16, 2009 and closed at Rs 110.2 on December 31, 2009.

Sebi found that the two groups which included these entities were connected to each other by one way or the other and had dealt in the scrip of Richa Industries in a fraudulent and manipulative manner, without real change in beneficial ownership of shares. The entities indulged in synchronized trades, structured trades, circular trades, self trades and cross deals, thereby, creating artificial volumes and price rise in the scrip of Richa Industries.

Additionally, three entities-- Gamut Exports, Mastermind Traxim and Markup Trading-- had transferred shares in the off market to the group entities and facilitated them to indulge in manipulative trades. Also, stock broker DBS Cholamandalam Securities being on the buy and sell side for its clients who were part of the groups, aided and abetted them in executing the manipulative and fraudulent trades. It violated Brokers and Sub-brokers Regulations.

Apart from 16 individuals, the entities included DBS Cholamandalam Securities (now known as Cholamandalam Securities), Almondz Entertainment, SMVD Securities, Sunvision Infotech, Dynamic Global Propfanchises, Jewel Garments, SMVD Financial Consultants, Sumu Consultancy and Mastermind Traxim. For violating market norms, Sebi has levied penalties in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 7 lakh on these entities.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah: Germany bowing to U.S. will with ban

The leader of Lebanons Hezbollah said on Monday that Germany was succumbing to American will by banning his Iran-backed movement and designating it a terrorist organization.In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last weeks Germ...

Punjab CM seeks Home Minister Shah's intervention to transport stranded workers back to their states

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday sought the personal intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange special trains for next 10-15 days, from May 5, for transporting stranded migrant labourers to their home s...

La Liga aims to restart in June; will begin testing players

The Spanish league said Monday it is confident it can restart in June and finish its season by the end of the European summer, with players beginning to be tested this week so they can return to training for the first time in nearly two mon...

Rajasthan govt working to issue passes to those stranded in Delhi

The Rajasthan government is constantly working to ensure that migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and stranded residents reach their homes amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020