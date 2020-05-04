Haryana to woo companies intending to shift from China, set up manufacturing facility in India

Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Haryana government has chalked out an aggressive strategy to woo investors/companies intending to either shift from China or set up new manufacturing facility in India, an official statement said here on Monday. As part of the plan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, shall hold an open house with potential investors from 3-4 pm everyday on May 6, 7 and 8 through video conferencing/webinars.

The Haryana government has prepared a strategy to create windows in the existing state policies that would ensure quickly setting up manufacturing facilities in any industrial estate of the choice of investors wanting to shift base from China, the statement said. The government is reaching out to these companies to understand their individual requirements in terms of land area, payment terms, incentives sought, it said.

Based on the interactions, tailor made solutions would be offered to such investors/companies, it added. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to offer a special package to investors "disenchanted" with China and eager to shift base to other countries.

Haryana is one of the most industrialized states in the country being the leading producer of a number of industrial products. The state also enjoys advantage in terms of its unique location -- surrounding the national capital Delhi from three sides, the statement said. Besides, it has considerable presence of Japanese, Korean and US companies, it added.