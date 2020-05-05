Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Commodity currencies creep back, but Sino-U.S. tensions temper mood

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 07:15 IST
FOREX-Commodity currencies creep back, but Sino-U.S. tensions temper mood

The dollar handed back a sliver of recent gains to commodity currencies on Tuesday as oil prices bounced back, but hung on against the yuan as traders weighed optimism about a coronavirus recovery in China against fears about rising Sino-U.S. tensions. The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched ahead, after recouping Monday's falls - putting the Aussie back over 64 cents at $0.6445 and the kiwi holding on at $0.6062.

Public holidays in Japan and China lightened trade, while caution on the global growth outlook and looming Australian and New Zealand central bank meetings capped further moves. The yuan rose to 7.1190 per dollar in offshore trade, recovering from a six-week low of 7.1560 hit in the previous session, but well below the range where it spent last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up verbal attacks on China ahead of a Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election where both he and Democratic contender Joe Biden are jostling to project a tough stance against the United States' main strategic rival. An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of worldwide hostility in the wake of the outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters.

Trump has floated tariffs, or even reneging on U.S. debt obligations to China as retaliatory possibilities as he seeks to pin blame for the COVID-19 pandemic, tempering traders' optimism about progress towards economic recovery elsewhere. "The yuan is that bellwether that everybody's going to be looking at," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. Its softness muted gains in Asian currencies, such as Malaysia's ringgit, he said, even as oil prices bounced.

The cautious trading backdrop also pushed the yen ahead slightly to 106.53 per dollar, within striking distance of multi-month lows. U.S. crude rose about 5% and Brent around 3% as production fell and countries around the globe including Italy, Finland and several U.S. states eased lockdown restrictions.

Elsewhere, the euro was pressured by a court challenge from German academics to the European Central Bank's bond buying program. A ruling is due later on Tuesday and while outright rejection of the German Bundesbank's participation in the asset purchases appears unlikely, anything less than a clear-cut defeat of the challenge could hit the single currency.

The euro last sat at $1.0914, close to a week-low hit overnight. The pound was rangebound at $1.2461. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is due to announce its interest rate settings at 0430 GMT, with markets focused on commentary in the statement since a policy change is unlikely.

"The RBA's post-meeting statement could spark some AUD volatility if it offers further insights into the RBA's latest economic forecasts," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia FX analyst Kim Mundy.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 Million children displaced due to conflict and violence in 2019: UN report

A new UN report finds that some 19 million children were displaced within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019, more than in any other year, making them among the most vulnerable to the global spread of COVID-19. Accordi...

Soccer-Brazilian footballers call on officials to put health first

Brazilian footballers took a rare united stance on Monday when they produced a video calling on authorities to put health at the top of the agenda when deciding whether or not to return to action following the coronavirus pandemic. The play...

Salvadorans in government confinement protest coronavirus handling

At least 300 people held in two centers set up by the Salvadoran government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus protested on Monday, demanding to be released and given the results of their tests.El Salvador holds people accused of v...

Discovery of 'Murder Hornet' in U.S. Pacific Northwest worries agriculture officials

Hundreds of Asian giant hornets, an invasive, predatory insect dubbed the murder hornet, have turned up in Washington state near the Canadian border, where they pose a threat to humans and the beekeeping industry, state agriculture official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020