Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:42 IST
State-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Tuesday said it has appointed Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray as non-official independent director to its board

His appointment will be for three years with effect from May 4, the company said in a BSE filing

At present, Balvantry is working as Secretary General of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage.

