Business brief

Business briefPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:42 IST
State-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Tuesday said it has appointed Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray as non-official independent director to its board
His appointment will be for three years with effect from May 4, the company said in a BSE filing
At present, Balvantry is working as Secretary General of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage.
- READ MORE ON:
- National Fertilizers Ltd
- Drainage
- BSE