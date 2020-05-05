Gadget accessories maker U&I distributes 2 lakh face masks to support fight against coronavirus

Gadget accessories and consumer electronics maker U&I on Tuesday said it has distributed two lakh face masks in various parts of India as part of its contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company locally produced these face shield masks and donated them to frontline corona fighters such as doctors, policemen and other security personnel, and banking staff, the company said in a statement.

These were distributed in 15 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kanpur, Agra, Jammu, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Nagpur and Bhubaneswar. Commenting on the initiative, U&I Founder and Director Paresh Vij said, "We acknowledge that our policemen and doctors are our first defenders against the pandemic and providing them with the necessary equipment to protect them from the pandemic is our top priority." Donating and distributing face shield masks are the first step towards that, he added.