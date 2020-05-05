Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:41 IST
Pricol Ltd to commence operations in phased manner

Chennai, May 5 (PTI): Automotive parts manufacturer Pricol Ltd would commence operations at its plants in Tamil Nadu in a phased manner, the company said on Tuesday. The Tamil Nadu-based company currently has several manufacturing facilities and serves various sectors including two and three-wheelers, cars and vans, tractors, commercial vehicles, among others.

"Based on the directives issued by the Central government and state government on the exemptions from lock-down, the operations of our plants I and III located at Coimbatore will resume operations in a phased manner with effect from May 6," the company said in a regulatory filing. Pricol said the respective plants have obtained necessary approval from the government for commencing the operations.

On the status of other facilities, the company said, "we will provide update on our other plants, once they resume operations". Pricol Ltd currently has 11 manufacturing facilities in domestic and overseas and has over 5,000 employees.

The Tamil Nadu government announced extension of lock- down from May 4 to May 17 by allowing some restrictions in line with the Centre's directive to control the spread of coronavirus..

