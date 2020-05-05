Left Menu
COVID-19: IndField Services to disinfect 250 Mumbai police stations, offices for free

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:10 IST
Startup IndField Services Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it will provide one-time free disinfection services worth Rs 25 lakh to Mumbai Police, in the wake of COVID-19 threat

There are 250-odd police stations and offices in Mumbai. It would take 30 days to disinfect all of them, company's Chief Managing Officer Krishna Anand told PTI. The disinfection process will begin from Wednesday

"It is a difficult time for all of us. Being a startup it was a difficult step knowing the financial crisis each company is facing during this turmoil, still our partners stood strong together and believed that it is the least we can do to express our gratitude," he said. Mumbai-based IndField Services provides affordable disinfection services to housing societies, offices, commercial centres and hospitals.

