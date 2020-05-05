Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ebrahim Patel reviews COVID-readiness of clothing sector for lockdown

“The meeting agreed to develop a common framework on the implementation of COVID-ready workplaces that can serve as a guide for the industry,”  said the Department of  Trade, Industry, and Competition ( Dtic) on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:01 IST
Ebrahim Patel reviews COVID-readiness of clothing sector for lockdown
Retail CEOs provided the meeting with feedback on the reopening of stores and measures they have taken to manage the return to work. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As 1.5 million workers in the South African economy returned to work this week, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel have met with representatives of the clothing textile, footwear and leather sector.

Monday's virtual meeting with the sector was held to review the readiness of shops and factories for the new Level 4 lockdown which kicked in on 1 May.

"The meeting agreed to develop a common framework on the implementation of COVID-ready workplaces that can serve as a guide for the industry," said the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition ( Dtic) on Tuesday.

The recent move from the hard lockdown to Level 4 has seen greater parts of the retail and manufacturing value chain open up.

Starting 1 May, clothing and footwear retailers started opening for customers to buy winter and children's apparel and footwear.

This was the first time that dedicated clothing and footwear retailers have opened since the initial lockdown started on 26 March 2020.

Level 4 of the lockdown also enables manufacturers to begin manufacturing with at least 30% normal employment for all clothing, textile, footwear and leather goods; up to 50% for winter goods; and up to 100% for children's and baby clothes, and personal protective equipment like face masks.

Retail CEOs provided the meeting with feedback on the reopening of stores and measures they have taken to manage the return to work.

Anthony Thunström, the Foschini Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chair of the National Clothing Retail Federation (NCRF) welcomed the move to reopen clothing retail stores and noted the value of close collaboration between government and industry.

During the meeting, the Minister, retail CEOs, manufacturers and labour representatives engaged on matters that could be covered in the framework agreement for the industry to protect employees in manufacturing and retail. The framework also aims to protect customers in retail stores as well.

CEO of Woolworths SA Zyda Rylands said the NCRF aims to support government's initiatives.

"The spirit of collaboration within the NCRF is to support the government's initiatives. The terms of all back-to-work protocols start with us. We [retailers] are a big employer of people, so if we take care of our workforce in support of government's initiatives then we should also identify how to communicate to our customers the same health and safety protocols. We have capabilities to also support our customer to implement government's initiatives, " she said.

Meanwhile, the Apparel and Textile Association of SA's (ATASA) chairperson Herman Pillay, said the industry should look into supporting more of government's response efforts in workplaces.

The industry now has more than 350 manufacturers who have said they are ready to produce cloth face-masks, ranging from micro-enterprises employing a few people, to SMEs and larger firms.

Ensuring workplace safety

Proposals were heard on the phasing in of shift workers, social distancing for employees and customers and other necessary health protocols, to avoid a sudden increase in the spread of COVID-19 now that more parts of the retail and manufacturing are opening up.

Government provided details of the risk factors taken into account in the different alert levels and what could be done to reduce risks, enabling the economy to move more rapidly to Level 3 and below.

"As we navigate the uncharted terrain of the COVID-19 reality, it will take our collective efforts to ensure we reduce risks of infection while we reopen our economy and adjust to our new normal," said the Minister.

Patel stressed that safety measures are essential.

"We are facing an unprecedented disruption of lives and economic well-being. That challenge of COVID-19 demands acute and targeted measures to safeguard all of us. The public, private and civil society sectors need to work together to ensure our society's safety, particularly in a phase of reopening more economic sectors," he said.

Patel added that South African companies are heeding the call to make local products and in the same vein, South Africans are buying locally made products.

The clothing, textile, footwear and leather (CTFL) sector representatives also agreed to form a working group to provide policy inputs and practical evaluations to government as it navigates the COVID-19 terrain.

Details of the framework will be released in the coming days.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

SA's tax and revenue performance takes knock: Revenue Service

The South African Revenue Service says the countrys tax and revenue performance has taken a knock as a result of an ailing economy compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.Whilst it is early days, our initial view is that revenue performance wil...

Roll back VAT hike on petrol and diesel: Delhi Congress to city govt

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Kejriwal government roll back the hike in VAT on diesel and petrol as well as the special cess levied on liquor. The partys Delhi unit president Anil Kumar in a video conference said the peopl...

Trump flying to Arizona to visit mask factory on trip with political overtones

President Donald Trump took a rare trip out of Washington on Tuesday to tour a mask production plant in Arizona, visiting a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to fight the coronavirus. Trump, a Rep...

Sterling rebounds as risk sentiment recovers

Sterling rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday as demand eased for the U.S. currency on the back of improving risk sentiment in global markets, allowing the pound to recover some of its 1.5 loss this month.Risk appetite improved in market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020