Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Coffee net profit falls 6 pc to Rs 9.86 cr in Mar quarter; FY20 profit up 20 pc at Rs 82.4 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:11 IST
Tata Coffee net profit falls 6 pc to Rs 9.86 cr in Mar quarter; FY20 profit up 20 pc at Rs 82.4 cr

Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Its net profit had stood at Rs 10.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's total income, however, rose to Rs 523.46 crore during the fourth quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 464.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the financial year 2019-20, the company's net profit rose to Rs 82.40 crore from Rs 68.77 crore in the previous year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,986.78 crore in 2019-20, compared with Rs 1,822.41 crore in the financial year 2018-19..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

SA's tax and revenue performance takes knock: Revenue Service

The South African Revenue Service says the countrys tax and revenue performance has taken a knock as a result of an ailing economy compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.Whilst it is early days, our initial view is that revenue performance wil...

Roll back VAT hike on petrol and diesel: Delhi Congress to city govt

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Kejriwal government roll back the hike in VAT on diesel and petrol as well as the special cess levied on liquor. The partys Delhi unit president Anil Kumar in a video conference said the peopl...

Trump flying to Arizona to visit mask factory on trip with political overtones

President Donald Trump took a rare trip out of Washington on Tuesday to tour a mask production plant in Arizona, visiting a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to fight the coronavirus. Trump, a Rep...

Sterling rebounds as risk sentiment recovers

Sterling rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday as demand eased for the U.S. currency on the back of improving risk sentiment in global markets, allowing the pound to recover some of its 1.5 loss this month.Risk appetite improved in market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020