Sylo announces top-tier exchange listing for SYLO Token

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 06-05-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:14 IST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software development house Sylo announced today the listing of their SYLO cryptocurrency token on major global exchange KuCoin. The SYLO token is available for public trading on the KuCoin platform effective immediately.

The release of the SYLO token has been a much-awaited next step from the creators of the Sylo Network, Sylo Protocol and next-generation decentralised app, the Sylo Smart Wallet. The successful release of the SYLO token is now just the latest in a string of authenticating milestones for the company. "This is a very exciting time for our team and all our partners, collaborators and stakeholders around the world. This event has been a long time in the making and adds to a series of awesome developments we've seen here at Sylo over the past half a year," says Dorian Johannink, Sylo Co-Founder and Business Director.

A utility token, SYLO, is an ERC20-compatible cryptocurrency token that fuels the Sylo Network. SYLO tokens are used on the network for a range of purposes, such as to allow users to become Service Peers or to access additional services available in the Sylo Smart Wallet. A key zone of application for the SYLO token, the Sylo Smart Wallet is the New Zealand-based technology studio's game-changing app that combines a digital wallet with a decentralised private messenger.

Released in global app stores just six months ago, the popularity of the Sylo Smart Wallet has been successfully climbing since its launch and the app now boasts over 200,000 users. In the Sylo Smart Wallet, users can connect from the safety of a wallet address, send and receive digital assets in chat, make audio and video calls, and store Bitcoin or any ERC-20 compatible token, such as SYLO or Ethereum, in a non-custodial wallet.

Known as "The People's Exchange", KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with millions of users across more than 100 countries. Renowned for their human-centric motivation for Web3.0 and "user-first" approach to software development, the choice for Sylo to list their namesake token on KuCoin is a meeting of like minds. Download the Sylo Smart Wallet from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

Download supporting imagery here. For more information, please contact: Anabela Rea anabela@sylo.io For further announcements, follow Sylo on Twitter, Medium or visit www.sylo.io. PWR PWR

