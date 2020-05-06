Left Menu
Isuzu Motors India gets local authorities’ nod to resume production at Andhra Pradesh plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:59 IST
Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said it has received approvals from local authorities to resume operations at its plant in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh. The company has received nod from the authorities of Chittoor district to recommence production at its plant in SriCity, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

Stating that it has begun preparations to restart activities at the plant, the company said it aims to start supply of vehicles at the earliest. "It will co-ordinate with all component manufacturers to serve both domestic and export customers," Isuzu Motors India added.

The government had issued relaxed guidelines for the extended lockdown till May 17, allowing factories in rural areas and outside municipal limits to resume operations under strict safety and hygiene norms from this week..

