DPS Negi takes over as Director General Labour Bureau

Indian Economic Services officer D P S Negi on Wednesday took charge as Director General of Labour Bureau in the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Labour Bureau collects and analyse data related to workers, employment, and retail inflation.

Besides Negi also assumed charge as Senior Labour & Employment Advisor of the ministry. The government had appointed him as Director General, Labour Bureau & Senior Labour & Employment Advisor in the ministry on April 29, 2020, Negi told PTI after assuming charge this morning.

Negi is an Indian Economic Services (IES) officer of the 1985 batch. "This is for the first time that a dual charge has been given to an IES officer, which is a tribute his career spanning 35 years.

"My new assignment during these difficult times when entire country is facing the brunt of deadly COVID-19 would be a new challenge for me," he said. Prior to this new assignment, Negi served as Advisor Finance (MSME).

Earlier as Director, Social Security, Ministry of Labour and Employment, he pushed key reforms and amendments in five Social Security Legislations and Acts, including EPF & MP Act, 1952. As Chief Executive Officer (Director and Head of Department) in the National Buildings Organization, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, during 2006-2014, he facilitated and led projects worth Rs 1,20,000 crore towards creation of housing for all.