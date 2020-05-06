Left Menu
Delhi govt issues guidelines for screening, handling of people returning by repatriation flights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:37 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for screening and handling of passengers on their return to the city airport from abroad by repatriation flights amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In an order, the Delhi heath department said this is in view of the planned phased return of Indian nationals stranded abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Indian Missions overseas.

The order issued by the Delhi health secretary said guidelines have been issued for screening and handling of such passengers on their return to the city airport to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19. Passengers returning to Delhi airport will be quarantined in a paid facility for 14 days from their date of arrival, the order said. Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Tuesday.

