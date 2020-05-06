Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on lockdown easing optimism

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:39 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on lockdown easing optimism

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-led curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month. After slumping to 2016-lows in March, the benchmark S&P 500 rebounded strongly in April on unprecedented stimulus and signs the outbreak was peaking.

But with macroeconomic data still foreshadowing a severe global recession, analysts have warned of another selloff, particularly if reopening economies sparks another wave of infections. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April, setting up the overall labor market for historic job losses last month. The Labor Department's more comprehensive report is due Friday.

"We knew this was going to be bad so it matches the jobless claims. A lot of the bad news for April is pretty much factored in," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "But markets are looking at potential recovery here, we've got a lot of States opening up. Businesses are starting to get going again but the question is, is it too fast?"

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.54%. General Motors Co jumped 6.5% in premarket trading after the automaker topped first-quarter profit expectations and outlined plans for a May 18 restart of most of its North American plants.

CVS Health Corp gained 4% after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit, as its pharmacy benefits management business and its drugstores benefited from customers stockpiling medicines due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Activision Blizzard rose 6.8% after raising its revenue forecast on higher demand for video games such as its "Call of Duty" amid lockdowns.

Walt Disney Co also inched higher even as it estimated that global measures to contain the coronavirus had cut its profits by $1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks. Mattel Inc plunged 7.7% after the toymaker predicted a steep drop in second-quarter sales.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a range of steps agreed with Germanys 16 federal state leaders to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed, although there was still a long way to go.We...

Spain looks set to extend state of emergency after PM musters opposition support

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks set to secure enough parliamentary votes on Wednesday to extend a state of emergency for two more weeks as the country relaxes a lockdown imposed to control one of the worlds worst coronavirus outb...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Cong questions govt's strategy on lockdown, asks what after May 17

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19-induced lockdown will continue. Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states where the Congress is in po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020