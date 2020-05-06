Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India appoints Abbey Thomas as head of marketing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:16 IST
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India appoints Abbey Thomas as head of marketing

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced appointment of Abbey Thomas as head of marketing with immediate effect. With over 25 years of expansive automotive industry experience, Thomas who had previously worked with Audi India as head of planning (Product & Sales) will be spearheading marketing strategy for the VW brand in India, the company said in a statement.

Thomas takes over from Bishwajeet Samal, who moves to Wolfsburg, Germany for an international assignment with Volkswagen AG, the company added. He joined the VW Group in 2011. Prior to joining the group, he worked with several European and Asian car manufacturers across the globe. Thomas will be reporting to Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp in his new role as head of marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Knapp said, “At Volkswagen, our philosophy is to nurture our in-house talent and create a growth journey for our employees within the Group. We are extremely delighted to have Abbey on-board with us, whose extensive experience will strengthen our brand salience across our stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem." PTI RKL SHW SHW.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airports in Kerala, other states gear up to receive stranded Indians abroad from Thursday

Airports were geared up to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown with Air Indias repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday set to kickstart the countrys biggest evacuation exercise by air and...

Scuffle on board train carrying migrant labourers

A brawl broke out among migrant labourers, reportedly over food packets, on board a Bihar- bound special train at Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident which took place inside a coach went viral on so...

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation pe...

Ban on export of alcohol-based sanitiser to continue, says govt

The government on Wednesday said only alcohol-based sanitisers, which are effective against the new coronavirus, are prohibited from exportsHowever, the industry can now export non-alcohol based sanitisers. Amending the March 24 notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020