Swaraj Engines, Federal-Mogul Goetze India resume operations at Punjab plants

Engine and auto parts makers Swaraj Engines and Federal-Mogul Goetze India on Thursday said they have resumed operations at their respective plants in Punjab following relaxation in lockdown by the Centre. In a regulatory filing, Swaraj Engines said it has received permission from authorities to resume operations at its plant located at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab.

"Accordingly, the company is starting its operations gradually and all activities would be carried out in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines in this respect and by maintaining social distancing, sanitation and hygiene standards," it added. Similarly, Federal-Mogul Goetze India has partially resumed its operations at its plant situated at Patiala (Punjab) by adhering to directions, guidelines and permissions issued by authorities with respect to COVID-19.

"The financial impact is not ascertainable at this stage. The company is closely monitoring the situation and will take necessary steps," it said..