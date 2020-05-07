Left Menu
Tata Consumer Products ties up with Domino's Pizza, Zomato to deliver essential goods

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:39 IST
Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) on Thursday said it has partnered with food delivery platforms like Domino's Pizza and Zomato to strengthen its direct distribution model and ensure steady supply of its essential products. “Through these partnerships, we intend to safeguard people's health by giving them alternate channels to buy our food and beverage offerings,” TCPL Managing Director and CEO Sunil D'Souza said in a statement.

The partnerships leverage complementary strengths to ensure essential products reach the doorsteps of consumers who need them, he said. These channel partnerships have been done in a phased manner, with Flipkart being the first e-commerce platform to enable the availability of its essential products in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. On Domino's Pizza app, this service will be available under “Domino's Essentials” for consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Zomato is currently operational in over 60 cities pan-India enabling Tata Consumer's products to reach consumers across the country. In an alternate distribution model, Tata Consumer Products' distributors will list as marketplace sellers on Flipkart, Domino's Pizza, Zomato and other platforms. Additionally, Tata Consumer Products has also started the delivery of its food products through its own nutrition and e-commerce platform, Tata NutriKorner, in two phases. Certain pin-codes in Delhi have already been activated as part of phase one, later phases will cover the whole of Delhi in a couple of weeks, the company said.

