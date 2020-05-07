Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:06 IST
Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neiman Marcus, which filed for bankruptcy in a Houston federal court, said it reached agreement with creditors for $675 million of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations while it attempts to reorganize. The luxury department store chain follows J. Crew Group Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders.

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus also said it would cede control to creditors under the agreement that will eliminate $4 billion of debt. Its debt currently totals about $5 billion. Reuters earlier reported that the company was preparing to file for bankruptcy within days.

Neiman Marcus, laden with debt after a private equity takeover, reached a deal with creditors for more financial breathing room last year that avoided a bankruptcy filing but succumbed in recent weeks to government orders that closed businesses deemed non-essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus. "Like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business," Chief Executive Officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck said.

The nearly 113-year-old company in March furloughed many of its roughly 14,000 employees and temporarily closed all its 43 Neiman stores, two Bergdorf Goodman locations in New York and roughly two dozen Last Call stores. It skipped debt payments in April, including one that only gave the company a five-day grace period to make good before defaulting.

The company said it expects to emerge from the process in early fall this year.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Male to evacuate about 750 Indians

The Indian Navy said its ship INS Jalashwa reached Male on Thursday morning to evacuate around 750 Indians stranded in Maldives amid the coronavirus pandemic. This ship is part of Operation Samudra Setu launched by the Indian Navy to bring ...

Vizag gas leak: Chilling scenes bring back memories of Bhopal tragedy

He initially mistook it for a leak from cooking gas cylinder in his house, but only when G Vinay stepped out did he realise the pungent smell was of the killer vapour from a nearby chemical plant that snuffed out 11 lives and hit nearly 1,0...

Suspect claims Norway mosque attack was 'emergency justice'

A Norwegian man suspected of killing his ethnic Chinese stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque and opening fire said Thursday on the first day of his trial that it was an act of emergency justice and that he regretted not having caused...

Facebook-funded Unacademy data hacked, claims cybersecurity firm

Facebook-funded education technology firm Unacademys data comprising over 20 million accounts has been hacked by cybercriminals and put up for sale in the dark web, according to cybersecurity firm Cyble. The hackers have claimed that they h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020