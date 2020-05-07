Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need multilateral regulatory framework for cyber security: CUTS International

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:57 IST
Need multilateral regulatory framework for cyber security: CUTS International

International community should formulate a multilateral regulatory framework to deal with data privacy and related aspects of cyber security with a view to promote e-commerce sector, research firm CUTS International said on Thursday

"Data privacy among other aspects of cybersecurity is critical for the future growth of electronic commerce," it said in a statement. Bipul Chatterjee, executive director, CUTS International said countries that do not have domestic cyber security regimes can also benefit from international instruments and that requires a holistic approach towards technical assistance and capacity building

Further, the research firm said it has also launched a report on the conditions of labour in India, with insights from jobs in the textiles and clothing sector. It added that the economy should be measured using qualitative indicators such as the well-being of enterprises and workers, which reflects the health of an economy. "There is a need to adopt a fresh lens to look at the workforce and their needs. There is also a need to hear the unheard voices in order to formulate policies, which are sensitive to ground realities," it added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against former Punjab DGP in 29-year-old case

An FIR has been registered against former Punjab Director General of Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. The case has been registered under Sections 364, 201, 344, 330, and 12...

Gopichand highlights physical literacy to tide tough times of COVID-19

Indias legendary badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday emphasised the importance of physical literacy, as people around the world, are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, during an ELMS Sports Foundation, webinar chat with exper...

Portugal's TAP starts to restore flights to London, Paris

Portugals flag carrier TAP resumed some of its international operations on Thursday with a flight to London as lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus are slowly being lifted in the tourism-dependent country.A flig...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi outlines next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response bill Democrats will seek, with possible votes as soon as next week.Pelosi said the bills major components wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020