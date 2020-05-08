Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaizzen Ranked as 7th Fastest Growing PR Agency Globally by PRovoke

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:03 IST
Kaizzen Ranked as 7th Fastest Growing PR Agency Globally by PRovoke

Fastest growing PR Agency in India; 3rd Fastest in Asia-Pacific NEW DELHI, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizzen, India's leading independent PR and Digital Agency, has added another feather in its much accomplished cap, securing the top spot as the fastest growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2020. Kaizzen clocked an impressive 74% growth last year, earning it the 7th spot in the Global List, and 3rd spot in the overall Asia-Pacific list of the fastest growing PR Agencies. Kaizzen is the only Indian Agency in the Global list and the best performing amongst the three Indian agencies in the Asia-Pacific list.

Celebrating the accomplishment, Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen said,"We are honored to be a part of the PRovoke Fast Movers 2020 list. Kaizzen has always focused on providing exceptional client servicing and executing campaigns that deliver results. This ranking is proof of our continued commitment to ensure solution oriented client campaigns, aligned to their communication as well as business goals. In these unprecedented times when the world grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, this is a truly cherished benchmark for us." "Over the past 12 years, Kaizzen has established itself as India's leading independent PR Agency. Our outcome focused approach has resulted in very high client longevity and strong word-of-mouth, helping us achieve strong business growth. In 2019, we have strengthened our leadership team and expanded our offices. Going forward, we will further expand our capabilities and services, to continue this growth momentum," Handa added. Previously known as the Holmes Report, Provoke Media is one of the most credible platforms for the Global PR industry. In addition to their rankings, they are also known for World's largest and most sought after public relations competition - the SABRE Awards, that recognizes Superior Achievement in Branding and Reputation in North America, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region. For the complete PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2020, click on: https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/global-pr-agency-rankings/2020-pr-agency-rankings/fast-movers About Kaizzen Established in 2008, Kaizzen is a leading independent Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, with pan-India operations. Kaizzen has worked with prestigious international and Indian brands and has received various industry awards and accolades for campaigns undertaken for its clients. Kaizzen has also been recognized as the IPRCCA 'Specialist Consultancy of the Year 2019'. The agency offers cross-sector expertise including Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Technology & Telecom, Infrastructure & Real Estate, IT, Auto, Education, Pharma & Healthcare, Startups, Sports, Government & Embassy led campaigns, amongst others. Kaizzen is a full-service agency offering solutions across traditional media, social & digital media and influencer engagement. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate 28.2%, record high

Irelands unemployment rate rose to 28.2 at the end of April including those receiving emergency coronavirus jobless benefit, the highest on record and up from just 4.8 before the crisis two months ago, the states statistics office said on F...

Taliban blow up police chief in latest Afghanistan attack

Afghanistans Taliban insurgents killed a provincial police chief and two others in a roadside bomb attack, the local governor said on Friday, in the latest violence hindering a U.S.-brokered peace process. The blast took place late on Thurs...

HI condoles demise of Kodava Hockey Festival co-founder Pandanda Kuttappa

Hockey India on Friday condoled the death of Pandanda Kuttappa, a legendary figure in the region of Coorg and the co-founder of the famous Kodava Hockey Festival. Kuttappa died of old age-related problems on Thursday and is survived by his ...

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for free laptops, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for free laptops, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020