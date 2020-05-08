Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber loses USD 2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

PTI | New York | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:22 IST
Uber loses USD 2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber lost USD 2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, but the company is looking to its growing food delivery business and aggressive cost-cutting to ease the pain. The ride-hailing giant said Thursday it is offloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime, a company in which it is investing USD 85 million. Jump had been losing about USD 60 million a quarter.

"While our Rides business has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, we have taken quick action to preserve the strength of our balance sheet, focus additional resources on Uber Eats, and prepare us for any recovery scenario," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement. "Along with the surge in food delivery, we are encouraged by the early signs we are seeing in markets that are beginning to open back up." On Wednesday, San Francisco-based Uber said it was cutting 3,700 full-time workers, or about 14 per cent of its workforce, as people avoiding contagion either stay indoors or try to limit contact with others. Its main US rival Lyft announced last month it would lay off 982 people, or 17 per cent of its workforce because of plummeting demand. Careem, Uber's subsidiary in the Middle East, cut its workforce by 31 per cent. Uber brought in USD 3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 14 per cent from the same time last year.

Revenue in its Eats meal delivery business grew 53 per cent as customers shuttered at home opted to order in. The company exited markets where its food delivery business was unprofitable, including the Czech Republic, Egypt and Honduras. But it added key accounts including Chipotle, Dunkin' and Shake Shack, and it enabled delivery from grocery and convenience stores. "At a time when our rides business is down significantly due to shelter-in-place, our Eats business is surging," Khosrowshahi said on a conference call with investors. "The big opportunity we thought Eats was just got bigger." Gross bookings grew 8 per cent to USD 15.8 billion, with 54 per cent growth in the food delivery business and a 3 per cent decline in rides, on a constant currency basis.

Uber's bottom line was hurt in the first quarter when the value of its investments in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, Singapore-based Grab and others plummeted by USD 2.1 billion as demand collapsed in those regions. The challenges are continuing in the second quarter. In April, rides were down 80 per cent globally compared to last year, Khosrowshahi said. But rides have been increasing for the past three weeks and bookings in large cities across Georgia and Texas, two states that started re-opening, are up 43 per cent and 50 per cent respectively from their lowest points, he said.

Demand for the Eats business grew 89 per cent in April, excluding India, and "we've seen an enormous acceleration in demand since mid-March," Khosrowshahi said. Grocery delivery could be a part of Uber's future in the US.

"There's going to be more room for more than one player," Khosrowshahi said. "We're in many of these cities already. So we just have the infrastructure to be able to get started in these cities ... in a very low cost way." Uber updated its driver app to make it easier for rid providers to pick up delivery work, and nearly 40 per cent of drivers in the U.S. and Canada cross-dispatched to work for the Eats platform in April, the company said. But getting into grocery delivery would take time, and the boost in restaurant delivery is not enough to stem Uber's losses, said Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Organization.

"This is a brutal body blow to Uber's path to profitability, and potentially even its existential future, because few rational people are wiling to put themselves into harm's way to ride in a vehicle, and many drivers have their own concerns," Schiffer said. "Uber customers would rather chew glass than sit in the backseat of one of those cars." Uber's investment in Lime came as part of a USD 170 million funding round, which also included Alphabet, Bain Capital Ventures, GV and other investors. Customers will still have access to electric Jump bikes and scooters in the Uber app, but Lime will run the operation. To help keep drivers and riders protected during the pandemic, Uber says it will require drivers and riders to wear a mask beginning sometime in the coming weeks. Lyft made a similar announcement Thursday.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paswan says states not doing enough for free distribution of pulses under PDS

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday blamed that state governments are not doing enough in free distribution of pulses to PDS householders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana PMGAY during the COVID-19 lockdown. Nearly a mo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted to weekly highs as risk appetite improves; U.S. jobs data looms

Global shares rallied on Friday, hitting weekly highs, on signs of improving Sino-American relations, and the prospect of more governments gradually reopening their economies. The optimism contrasts with the economic data. U.S. unemployment...

Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded people so far: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, and more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far. Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MH...

Russia: No U.S. mention of extending START treaty during recent talks -RIA

The United States did not express its preparedness to extend the 2010 New START treaty during talks between Moscow and Washington, the RIA news agency cited Russias Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.U.S. President D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020