Bajaj Finserv customers can take advantage of cashless payment option on medical bills in just a few clicks.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:59 IST
Avail of Premium Healthcare on No Cost EMI with a Digital Health EMI Network Card. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv customers can take advantage of cashless payment option on medical bills in just a few clicks. In the current scenario, having a health insurance plan is important as it ensures that any hospital admissions or treatment expenses are fully covered. For individuals wanting premium healthcare, their health insurance may not cover the same.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering India's first, Digital Health EMI Network Card. This card helps customers access premium health services and divide the cost of medical bills into pocket-friendly EMIs. The application process is simplified to a couple of clicks, giving the customers access to a pre-approved limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh. The entire application process is hassle-free and 100 percent digital, with zero paperwork. This digital card can be accessed through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App and, customers can avail of 800 plus premium healthcare services in over 5,500 partner hospitals and clinics spread across 1,000 plus cities in India and pay for medical treatments and services in a maximum of 24 EMIs.

Existing Bajaj Finserv customers with an active card as on March 31, 2020, can pay for their medical expenses using the card anywhere across the 5,500 plus partner hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. Read on to know how to get premium healthcare on No Cost EMIs in under five minutes:

Online mode: Existing Bajaj Finserv customers who have a pre-approved Digital Health EMI Card offer, can follow the below steps. 1. Apply online and enter the mobile number registered with Bajaj Finserv

2. Enter the OTP sent for verification 3. View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer displayed

4. Pay a one-time fee of just Rs.707 5. Access the instantly-activated card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App

Offline mode: Existing and new customers who do not have a pre-approved offer can also get a Digital Health EMI Network Card in a partner hospital, clinic, or pharmacy. All they have to do is submit their KYC documents, fill a form and the card gets activated instantly on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. However, they can transact using their cards only post lockdown is over.

Here are the key benefits one gets on signing up for the card: 1. A credit of up to Rs. 4 lakh to pay for healthcare fees and expenses

On applying online, customers get access to healthcare EMI financing of up to Rs. 4 lakh. This is a pre-approved limit, up to four times larger than that offered on a regular EMI Network Card. Customers can use this limit to pay for healthcare expenses, for treatments like cardiac surgery, knee replacement, medicines and even diagnostic tests. 1. Split medical costs with a flexible, 24-month tenor

Quality healthcare services tend to run into lakhs of rupees and to make it affordable and accessible, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment options. Customers can choose from a tenor ranging from three to 24 months over which they can divide the cost of the medical bill into EMIs. For instance, an angioplasty costing Rs. 1.20 lakh can be divided into 24 EMIs of just Rs. 5,000/month. Selection of tenor depends on the available EMI scheme. 1. Convert cost of 800 plus treatments into easy EMIs

Digital Health EMI Network cardholders can visit any of the 5,500 plus healthcare institutions part of Bajaj Finserv's partner network to avail healthcare on EMIs. This network includes renowned names such as Apollo Hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manipal Hospitals and Dr Batra's. It also extends to diagnostic care centres, hair restoration clinics, slimming and wellness centres, dental care clinics, and more. Customers can avail 800 plus treatments ranging from general and cardiac surgery to maternity care, cosmetic, hair, eye and dental treatments. 1. Obtain discounts and pay family bills too

Digital Health EMI Network Card customers benefit from a range of limited-period offers that bring down healthcare fees. These are available on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. At present, some of the discounts being offered include: 1. 40 percent off on Truweight immunity fight back packages till September 30, 2020

2. 30 percent off on medicine purchases, alongside a 10 percent cashback, at www.medlife.com, using the code BAJAJ30, till December 31, 2020 Customers can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to pay for medical treatments for their parents, sibling, spouse and children. Customers also get a free personal accidental insurance of Rs. 1 lakh for one year upon availing the card.

With a Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers can get financing in a matter of just five minutes and make cashless payments without any hassle. New customers can check their pre- approved offer to get access to No Cost EMI financing in moments. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

