TRIFED and Art Of Living Foundation sign MoU to promote tribal enterprises

TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art Of Living Foundation (AOL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in respective programmes of each organisation for promoting Tribal Enterprises. The Art of Living Foundation has agreed to provide Free Ration Kits to Needy Tribes India Artisans.

TRIFED Regional Offices have compiled the list of needy tribal artisans and have identified 9,409 needy tribal artisans located across the country for distribution of ration kits under #iStandWithHumanity campaign of Art Of Living. This is being coordinated with the AOL offices in all States.

Weekly updates would be available from 10 May 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)