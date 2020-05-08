US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on easing U.S.-China tensions, jobs report

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.93 points, or 0.97%, at the open to 24,107.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96%, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.23 points, or 0.86%, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.