Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps across all tenors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:59 IST
Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps across all tenors

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across all tenors, effective May 11. This is the eleventh consecutive rate cut announced by the bank since July 2019, a release said.

The one-year MCLR has been revised downwards by 5 basis points (bps) to 7.70 per cent from 7.75 per cent. Overnight MCLR has been reduced by 15 bps to 7.15 per cent from 7.30 per cent and one-month MCLR by 10 bps to 7.25 per cent.

The lender has reduced three-month and six-month MCLR by 5 bps to 7.40 per cent and 7.55 per cent, respectively. The revision in MCLR by the bank comes a day after the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) announced reduction in MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors, effective May 10. SBI's one-year MCLR will stand at 7.25 per cent from 7.40 per cent earlier.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is Dracula Season 2 renewed? Know what Mark Gatiss says on the plot

Are you ready for Dracula Season 2 Based on the novel of the same name by Bram Stoker, the first season ended with a beautiful success that paved way to the making of second season. Read further to get more details on it.Fans are passionate...

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...

Won't play blame game on who is responsible for virus spread: Austrian chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says theres no sense in engaging in a blame game about who was responsible for the spread of the coronavirus. Kurz was asked Friday whether the Austrian government will apologize to other countries for wha...

Portugal PM laments 'brutal' fight for equipment

Portugals prime minister says his country has learned a tough lesson over the past two months of the coronavirus pandemic that you cant depend on foreign suppliers for essential medical equipment. We cant be relying on a market thats uncont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020