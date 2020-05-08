Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITUC condemns suspension, dilution of labour laws by some states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:22 IST
AITUC condemns suspension, dilution of labour laws by some states

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Friday strongly condemned the suspension and dilution of key labour laws by some states, saying the "draconian measures" are aimed at depriving workers of their rights. The union has sought immediate withdrawal of "draconian" decisions by the states.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have decided to stay labour laws for three years and also announced a series of changes to give a boost to investments hit by COVID-19. Joining the league, Gujarat too eased some labour laws and also increased working hours from 8 to 12 hours. "AITUC strongly condemns the move of some state governments to take away labour rights of workers and demands that black laws should be withdrawn," an AITUC statement said.

The union further said that it strongly opposes the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to bring in a "draconian ordinance titled 'Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption for Certain Labour Laws Ordinance 2020' under the guise of need for facilitating economic activities". It said that in one stroke 38 laws are made defunct for 1,000 days (almost three years).

"The remaining are only section 5 of Payment of Wages Act, 1934, Construction Workers Act, 1996, Compensation Act, 1993 and Bonded Labour Act, 1976 which remain functional." Those laws made defunct include Industrial Dispute Act, Act on Occupational Safety and Health, Contract labour act, grant Labour Act, Equal Remuneration Act etc, it added. The union said that the Madhya Pradesh government has brought drastic changes in Factories Act, Contract Act and Industrial Dispute Act in a manner where the employers will be at will to hire and fire the labour.

It said that with the changes, the dispute raising will become non starter, the contractors will have no compulsion to obtain licence for supplying labour up to 49 persons and no inspection will be allowed without prior permissions. All these changes mean that the workers are to be used as bonded labour without any rights for sheer exploitation in the interest of capital without any guarantee of wages, safety and healthcare, social security, it added.

The Gujarat government, it said, has blatantly taken illegal decision of increasing working hours from 8 to 12 hours, but no payment for extra working hours, it said. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments have given clean chit in regard to raising working hours as per need of the employers, it added.

It is of the view that these draconian measures are not only to further the sheer exploitation of the workers without their rights for raising any dispute over proper wages, safety at work place and guarantee of social security etc, but also to kill their soul. "Indian working class is being pushed back into British Era and we the trade unions resolve to fight back with all our might," it added.

The AITUC has also demanded compensation from the Railways Minsitry to the tune of Rs 50 lakh each to families of deceased workers in the accident in Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Similar compensation should be given to those workers who died of such accidents while walking to their homes in absence of any travel facilities due to lockdown, it added.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Buyers flock to Delhi liquor shops as heavy website traffic prevents many from getting e-tokens

Booze lovers continued to throng liquor shops in the city, even as the e-token system introduced by the Delhi government could not fully take off due to heavy traffic on the designated website. The government is also considering options of ...

IMF's Georgieva urges cooperation to combat pandemic and boost economy

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday said a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for global recovery at a point when it was possible that more adverse scenarios could emerge, depending on the development of...

China says Taiwan's bid to attend key WHO meeting will fail

Taiwan will fail in its bid to join a key meeting of the World Health Organization WHO amid efforts to rein in the novel coronavirus as its efforts are based on politics, not health concerns, China said on Friday.Self-ruled Taiwan has been ...

Aurangabad train mishap: NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt

National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued notices to the Maharashtra state government over mowing down of 16 migrant by a goods train in Aurangabad. Talking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the Commission has directed State Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020