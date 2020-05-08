Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM writes to PM Modi, seeks Rs 2,902 per quintal MSP for paddy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:36 IST
Punjab CM writes to PM Modi, seeks Rs 2,902 per quintal MSP for paddy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare MSP of Rs 2,902 per quintal for paddy, along with Rs 100 per quintal incentive bonus to check stubble burning. In a letter to Prime Minister, Amarinder said the state has already written to Ministry of Agriculture recommending a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,902 per quintal for paddy, as calculated by the Punjab Agriculture University, as against last year's MSP of Rs 1,835 per quintal.

"Given the need to ensure food safety in the time of the present pandemic, it is imperative that farmers may be given the appropriate price signal by announcing a remunerative MSP for paddy," a government release quoted the chief minister as saying. He noted that Punjab is successfully moving towards meeting its target of wheat procurement, notwithstanding the challenges imposed by the lockdown and health safety concerns of social distancing.

Post wheat procurement, paddy transplantation in the state is scheduled to commence in mid-June and may be required to be slightly advanced due to shortage of labour in the state, Amarinder said. Noting that "it is unlikely that we will see much seasonal labour coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for paddy transplantation due to COVID-19," the chief minister expressed concern at serious challenges this could pose for farming operations in the paddy season, besides leading to escalation in labour costs.

He further underlined the importance of providing a non-burning bonus to farmers at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal to defray their expenses in handling of paddy straw, thus preventing burning of paddy stubble. In this context, he also pointed to the Supreme Court's directions, asking the Centre and states to work out an incentive structure to overcome the problem of paddy stubble burning.

"This monetary incentive deserves to be announced ex-ante, i.e. along with the MSP, to allow farmers to prepare for its management and for the state to work towards proper implementation," Amarinder said. The bonus would also help incentivise the desired behaviour and encourage farmers to move to better and ecologically sustainable farm practices, he added.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB's new central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to demote their 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed from category A to C in the new central contracts, to be given to the players in August. According to details, the Board has al...

Biggest threat to Brazil coronavirus response? President Bolsonaro, says The Lancet

The biggest threat to Brazils ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the countrys president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to British medical journal The Lancet.In an editor...

Lekhpal's child kidnapped in Mathura

Three-year-old son of a revenue official was kidnapped from outside his house in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the forenoon in Parashuram colony under Raya police station limits when the ...

AP govt steps in to allay fears of villagers about fresh leak;death toll put at 12

Rumours of a fresh vapour spread from the LG Polymers plant near here only heightened the fears of people of the five villages around the unit after Thursdays styrene vapour leakage but the government machinery stepped in to assuage their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020