Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's $65 bln debt deadline hits as government pushes for creditor talks

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:39 IST
Argentina's $65 bln debt deadline hits as government pushes for creditor talks

Argentina will keep pushing for talks with creditors even as its $65 billion debt restructuring proposal looked likely to fall short of the support needed from international bondholders to unlock a comprehensive deal ahead of a Friday deadline. Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters on Friday that Argentina "remains open to dialogue" and that it would reassess its position after the deadline closed at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT) in Buenos Aires.

Argentina faces a race to restructure what it says is an "unsustainable" debt pile and avoid slipping into a ninth sovereign default that would revive memories of an acrimonious decade-long standoff with creditors after a default in 2001-02. "We will assess the situation after the offer expires today and we will continue working to achieve the goal of restoring debt sustainability to put the county back on its feet," Guzman said in messages sent to Reuters.

If creditors have ideas that suit them better while respecting the constraints that Argentina faces, then "we are ready to listen", Guzman added. "Any combination of interest or principal reduction, grace period, and extension of maturities that is aligned with the debt sustainability analyses of Argentina's government and the IMF will be considered."

Major bondholder groups have balked at Argentina's proposal to impose big cuts in coupon payments, a three-year payment hiatus and push back maturities into the next decade. The offer was unveiled in the middle of last month. "There clearly needs to be some upfront cash flow relief but this doesn't necessarily rationalize three years of no payments," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities said in a note.

UNCERTAIN OUTCOME The bond revamp is part of a broad restructuring with creditors, including major backer the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club of country-to-country lenders.

The government says its ability to pay creditors is extremely limited as Argentina was already in recession before going on lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic on March 20. Since then the economy has shriveled. "The market is pessimistic about the chances of a deal being reached today," said Gabriel Zelpo, director of Buenos Aires economic consultancy Seido.

On both sides of the talks, officials and creditors indicated there was unlikely to be a quick resolution, but there was hope a deal could be struck given more time. Oxford Economics said that the current offer was likely to be rejected, raising the risk of non-payment. "Yet, we expect negotiations to continue and a disorderly default to be avoided as the government remains open to counterproposals," it said.

Argentine country risk as measured by JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus was virtually unchanged when the market opened on Friday at 3,318 basis points over safe-haven U.S. Treasury bonds. "Overall, it is unclear to us if an understanding will be reached," Citi said in a note to clients.

"The final outcome remains very uncertain to us."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harpy Eagle hatches in Brazil refuge, bringing hope for species

A fluffy Harpy Eagle recently born at Brazils Bela Vista Biological Refuge is keeping the centers caretakers busy as they seek to preserve this near-threatened species. The white eagle, hatched on April 26, weighs just 158 grams 5.6 oz but ...

Oppn shedding crocodile tears for workers: UP Labour Minister Maurya

With the Congress and Samajwadi Party attacking the Uttar Pradesh government for exempting industries in the state from some labour laws for the next three years, Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday accused the opposition of showi...

Xiaomi India unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K

Smartphone major Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its flagship 5G handset - Mi 10 - that features a 108MP quad-camera setup as well as a content streaming device and wireless earbuds as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the connected ...

Pence's aide tests positive with coronavirus

An aide to US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive with coronavirus on Friday, according to a senior administration official. This is the third known case of a White House staffer testing positive with coronavirus. A day earlier a mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020